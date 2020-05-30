Fire breaks out at house in Eaux Claires neighbourhood
Published Saturday, May 30, 2020 5:22PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, May 30, 2020 5:28PM MDT
House fire on May 30, 2020. (Credit: Tracy Cameron)
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to a house fire in north Edmonton on Saturday.
The call came in from 91 Street and 164 Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
Smoke could be seen coming from the home.
One person was treated on scene and transported to hospital in unknown condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.