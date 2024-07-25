EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire collapses Queen Alexandra house under construction

    Firefighters spray water at on a house fire on 70 Avenue at 107 Street the morning of July 25, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Firefighters spray water at on a house fire on 70 Avenue at 107 Street the morning of July 25, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    A house under construction in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood was levelled by a fire early Thursday morning.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the blaze on 70 Avenue at 107 Street was called in around 2:15 a.m.

    The house burned until it collapsed into its basement.

    Neighbouring homes on two sides were also damaged.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

