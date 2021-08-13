EDMONTON -- A new wildfire burning west of Edmonton in Parkland County prompted an emergency alert Friday evening.

County officials say the fire is burning in the area of Township Road 522 and Range Road 63, west of Horen, Alta. On Friday evening, when the fire first ignited, it was classified as out of control and estimated to be 12 hectares in size.

On Saturday morning, Parkland County said there was no “significant fire growth overnight.”

“Fire crews are working today toward containment, wrapping the wildfire in a dozer guard, with air support on scene bucketing the fire from above,” the county said.

"Air support continues to be on scene bucketing the fire from above."

While the county said there has been no need for evacuations so far, residents should be prepared if conditions change.

The county is asking motorists to avoid Township Road 522 from Highway 759 to Highway 22 to allow fire crews room to work.

“Smoke in the area may limit visibility on roadways. Use extreme caution.”