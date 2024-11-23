Electric cars a 'hot commodity' in Alberta despite misconceptions

Electric vehicles are off Alberta car lots, despite what experts say are some ongoing misconceptions about the technology.

According to Rajko Pavic, director of the Electric Vehicle Association of Alberta (EVAA), electric vehicle (EV) registrations in Alberta have been growing by around 50 per cent year-over-year since 2020.

"That's pretty significant and it's consistent," Pavic said.

Pavic said he attributes that growth, in part, to the increasing number of long-range EV options, most of which offer upwards of 400 kilometres per charge.

"A lot of people have a single vehicle and they want that vehicle to be capable of going to the mountains, going to visit their relatives," he said.

"Short-range electric cars were something that was really not universal, and those were the bulk of the inventory basically up until 2020, 2021."

In addition to more advanced technology, Pavic said many EVs now cost about the same as their gasoline-fueled counterparts, and they're easier to maintain.

"There's no oil changes, there's no transmission flushes, there's no mufflers and everything else .. It's quite a bit cheaper," he said.

Michael Jarzabek, a product specialist at Wolf Chevrolet, said he's also noticed an upswing on the local EV market in the past six months – including interest in used EVs.

"The majority of the ones we do sell are brand new … if they do come in on trade, they only seem to last about a day or two, and they get sold," Jarzabek said.

"It's a hot commodity."

'No issues with EVs here'

While demand is increasing, both Jarzabek and Pavic said there are drivers who are still hesitant or unsure if an EV is the right fit.

"The biggest misconception is that EVs don't really work very well in winter time. That's probably the farthest thing from the truth," Jarzabek said.

"They get crazy traction … and with the electric motors, you actually have a little bit more precise all-wheel drive compared to gasoline engines."

Pavic said – contrary to other misunderstandings – research shows EV batteries are far less likely to catch fire than a combustion engine, and they won't die when temperatures dip.

"There are EVs into the Arctic Circle, and they have no issues over there. There's no issues with EVs here," Pavic said.

"Most people don't realize that these batteries are self sufficient batteries," Jarzabek said. "It uses its very own energy to keep the battery nice and warm.

"And another positive thing about that, is when the vehicle starts, it's like using a hair dryer … you have hot air blowing within a few seconds."

EVs do lose some range during cold weather (how much will depend on the model and the weather), so the Canadian Automobile Association recommends drivers make sure their range is double their driving needs when the mercury dips below -15 C.

Under new national standards, by 2026, zero emission vehicles must make up for 20 per cent of new car sales, 60 per cent by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035.

With federal incentives currently in place to help people switch, Jarzabek said it's a good time to consider trying an EV out, despite what you may have heard.

"Just go out there, take one for a drive, and I promise you this is going to be the one of the funnest experiences that you will have in driving a vehicle," he added. "It's definitely the future."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny