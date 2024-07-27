Fire crews take advantage of recent weather in Jasper National Park

This is a developing news story and will be udpated throughout the day.

2 p.m. MT Saturday: Provincial update

Officials from Alberta Wildfire and the Alberta Emergency Management Agency provided an update on Alberta's wildfire situation in a virtual news conference.

Neither the premier or any government officials attended.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 151 wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forests, down from 163 the night before.

This number does not include what's called mutual aid fires, or fires that Alberta Wildfire is not the lead agency in responding to, such as the wildfire complex in Jasper National Park. There are seven such wildfires within Alberta's boundaries.

Of the 151 wildfires in protected forests, 41 were burning out of control.

Alberta Wildfire said cooler weather and rain in parts of the province helped keeped fire activity low and helped crews make progress on several wildfires.

10 p.m. MT Friday: Parks Canada update

Cool and wet weather continued to help crews battling the wildfires in Jasper National Park.

A statement posted to X late Friday night said fire crews were taking advantage of the conditions to make progress on addressing hot spots in smouldering buildings.

The same statement also noted crews were also working to control hot spots along the wildfire perimeter nearest the Jasper townsite.

This comes after Parks Canada estimated 30 per cent had been damaged by the wildfire, with 358 of the 1113 structures in the town of Jasper being destroyed.

Among the properties affected include the well-known Maligne Lodge, and the mayor of Jasper's home.

Over 20,000 people in and around the town nestled in the Rocky Mountains four hours west of Edmonton were ordered to evacuate late Monday night due to fast-moving wildfires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.