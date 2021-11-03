Fire destroys downtown building that housed Milla Pub, Club 70

EDMONTON -

The building that once housed Edmonton’s Milla Pub and the city’s first gay bar was destroyed in a fire overnight.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Service was still on scene in the early hours of Wednesday. Firefighters watched for hot spots, while a track hoe tore down what was left of the smouldering building.

Firefighters were called to the scene, near 106 Avenue and 101 Street, just before 10:30 p.m. by a passerby who spotted flames, EFRS told CTV News Edmonton.

The building, built in 1943, used to house Milla Pub and the city’s first gay bar, Club 70.

In total, nine fire trucks responded. Firefighters brought the flames under control before 1:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. It is believed the building had been boarded up.

Several blocks in the area were closed for firefighters to work; downtown commuters were asked to find alternate routes.

Fire investigators will return during the day to determine a cause and whether the blaze was criminal.