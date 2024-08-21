Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized

Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.

The alarm at Strathcona Place in the Queen Alexandra neigbhourhood was triggered around 5 a.m.

The entire nine-storey building was evacuated.

Firefighters found flames in one unit, which they had under control but not out as of 5:30 a.m.

One person needed to be taken to hospital, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Resident Rod Benson, who was woken up by the alarm, told CTV News Edmonton he saw smoke coming from the fifth floor.

He said the evacuation went as smoothly as it could, with firefighters helping residents who needed assistance.

"For myself, it's not so bad. But there's a lot of people (that are) not very mobile, so it takes them a while to get down the stairs."

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the fire was declared out at 6:13 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein