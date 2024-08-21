EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire prompts evacuation of seniors residence; 1 hospitalized

    An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck is parked outside of Strathcona Place at 7720 108 St. NW the morning of Aug. 21, 2024, after a fire was found in a unit. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck is parked outside of Strathcona Place at 7720 108 St. NW the morning of Aug. 21, 2024, after a fire was found in a unit. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Dozens of seniors had to leave their homes early because of a fire Wednesday morning.

    The alarm at Strathcona Place in the Queen Alexandra neigbhourhood was triggered around 5 a.m.

    The entire nine-storey building was evacuated.

    Firefighters found flames in one unit, which they had under control but not out as of 5:30 a.m.

    One person needed to be taken to hospital, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. The extent of their injuries is not known.

    Resident Rod Benson, who was woken up by the alarm, told CTV News Edmonton he saw smoke coming from the fifth floor.

    He said the evacuation went as smoothly as it could, with firefighters helping residents who needed assistance.

    "For myself, it's not so bad. But there's a lot of people (that are) not very mobile, so it takes them a while to get down the stairs."

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says the fire was declared out at 6:13 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein  

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News