EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 Edmonton restaurants ranked among best new dining spots in country

    These meals from Edmonton's Bar Henry, Bernadette's and Little Wolf were sampled by a critic as part of Air Canada's best new restaurants 2024 ranking. (Source: Bar Henry, Bernadette's and Little Wolf) These meals from Edmonton's Bar Henry, Bernadette's and Little Wolf were sampled by a critic as part of Air Canada's best new restaurants 2024 ranking. (Source: Bar Henry, Bernadette's and Little Wolf)
    Share

    Edmonton's Bar Henry, Bernadette's and Little Wolf are up for consideration for the title of Canada's best new restaurant. 

    The three were named on Air Canada's best new restaurants long list on Tuesday. 

    The airline claims to provide the only cross-country ranking by a single anonymous reviewer, who spends one month undercover sampling the offerings of 30 restaurants in 18 cities that were suggested by a panel of food experts. 

    At "handsome" Bar Henry, a northern Italian caffè and aperitivo bar, the critic had the cotechino (sausage with pork and rind) with Treviso radicchio and cherry mostarda, following it with cardamaro, a wine-based aperitif, and tiramisu. 

    At Bernadette's, they tried the "standout" brisket with Saskatoon berries on bannock and charred octopus coils. The restaurant wine bar's head chef Scott Iserhoff was also behind Pei Pei Chei Ow, which calls itself a food education company specializing in Indigenous cuisine. 

    At Little Wolf, which describes itself as a snack bar and cocktail spot, the critic sampled the black cod belly, concluding it "blows the house down." They also complimented the "smart and compact menu," saying it was "built with uncommon creativity."

    The former two restaurants opened in downtown Edmonton in early 2024, while Little Wolf opened in late 2023.

    All three businesses said they were proud to have made the list. 

    Air Canada will announce the top 10 finalists on Nov. 4.

    Correction

    This story has been edited to add Little Wolf, which was erroneously excluded on the original press release. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News