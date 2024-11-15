Fire reveals large encampment in west Edmonton, man arrested

An encampment community was removed in west Edmonton after a large fire, police said on Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the encampment near 184 Street and 105 Avenue was made up of four structures, including one being built with insulated floors and walls, as well as several open fire pits.

EPS said it was discovered after a "large" fire was reported to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

In a video posted by police, garbage and building materials can be seen spread across multiple sites in a treed area near Anthony Henday Drive.

Several propane tanks can be seen, as well as a patch of blackened ground and trees and an active open fire.

Police did not say when the camp was discovered, but said on Friday that the structures had been taken down and that site clean up was anticipated to take several more days.

EPS said officers recovered a cattle prod, two replica guns and "nearly one dozen" knives.

An Edmonton police officer can be seen entering a home being built in an encampment in a treed area near 184 Street and 105 Avenue. (Supplied)A 48-year-old man living at the camp was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000. Police said he has a "history of property-related crimes."

A 33-year-old woman was also found living at the camp. She and the man were both provided housing referrals through the Human-centred Engagement and Liaison Partnership Unit (HELP).

Officer said the woman accepted access to services from the navigation support centre.