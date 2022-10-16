Fire rips through townhouses in Fort Saskatchewan

Townhouses were damaged by a fire early Sunday morning on Oct. 16, 2022 in Fort Saskatchewan. (CTV News Edmonton) Townhouses were damaged by a fire early Sunday morning on Oct. 16, 2022 in Fort Saskatchewan. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island