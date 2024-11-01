Fire that damaged multiple houses in Belgravia is suspicious: EPS

Police say a fire that started in a duplex under construction on Friday morning and spread to two neighbouring houses is suspicious.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the blaze at 115 Street and 77 Avenue was reported around 12:30 a.m.

The first crews on scene found the building consumed by flames and called a second alarm for help with the neighbouring homes. Approximately 40 firefighters in total were called to the scene.

As of 5 a.m., flames at two of the three homes were fully extinguished and firefighters were still working on the third.

No injuries were reported.

A neighbour told CTV News Edmonton the fire spread quickly from the building under construction to his home, destroying it.

"I was already awake and I heard a sound. I looked out my window, I could see smoke billowing from that building next door," Patrick MacLachlen said.

"I called 911. By the time I finished calling, this house is already on fire."

He said he feels lucky to have gotten out safely.

All he has left is a bag of belongings and some of his artwork.

Police say the fire is not believed to be related to arsons targeting South Asian homebuilders.