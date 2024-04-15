Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton

Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.

The blaze on a private property near Hayter Road, north of Yellowhead Drive and west of Anthony Henday Drive, was reported at 3:45 a.m.

As of 5:30 a.m., 12 units were on scene, including four water tankers.

Officials told CTV News Edmonton the hydrants on the property are not working.

Fire crews were also using an all-terrain vehicle.

A public information officer with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were also dealing with a number of houseless people who were living in camps in the area.

No injuries had been reported.

This is a developing story. More to come…