EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton

    An aerial image of a large grass fire near Hayter Road in east Edmonton the morning of April 15, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) An aerial image of a large grass fire near Hayter Road in east Edmonton the morning of April 15, 2024. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.

    The blaze on a private property near Hayter Road, north of Yellowhead Drive and west of Anthony Henday Drive, was reported at 3:45 a.m.

    As of 5:30 a.m., 12 units were on scene, including four water tankers.

    Officials told CTV News Edmonton the hydrants on the property are not working.

    Fire crews were also using an all-terrain vehicle.

    A public information officer with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were also dealing with a number of houseless people who were living in camps in the area.

    No injuries had been reported. 

    This is a developing story. More to come… 

