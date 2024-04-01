EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firefighters called to Easter Monday grass fire in south Edmonton

    Crews battle a grass fire at 21 Avenue SW and 103A Street in Edmonton on April 1, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) Crews battle a grass fire at 21 Avenue SW and 103A Street in Edmonton on April 1, 2024. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)

    Firefighters were called to a grass fire in south Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

    The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of 21 Avenue SW and 103A Street.

    Six crews were on scene by 12:41 p.m.

    Firefighters on scene had to contend with breezy conditions, which caused the fire to spread to some nearby trees.

    The fire was still considered out-of-control as of 2:07 p.m.

