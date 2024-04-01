Firefighters called to Easter Monday grass fire in south Edmonton

Firefighters were called to a grass fire in south Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of 21 Avenue SW and 103A Street.

Six crews were on scene by 12:41 p.m.

Firefighters on scene had to contend with breezy conditions, which caused the fire to spread to some nearby trees.

The fire was still considered out-of-control as of 2:07 p.m.