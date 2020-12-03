EDMONTON -- Firefighters and police were on scene at a house fire in west Edmonton Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a home near 184 Street and 72 Avenue just after 8:10 a.m. to find smoke coming out the window.

Responders told CTV News that a hole in home's front window was apparently caused by a man jumping through it in an effort to escape the fire.

Police appeared to have arrested man on the scene.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire. Nobody was injured.