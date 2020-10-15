EDMONTON -- Heavy snow will hit parts of western and central Alberta on Friday with Edmonton likely getting it’s first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Most of the snow is expected to hit areas south and west of the city. But, the Edmonton metro region will probably get two to five centimetres of snow starting by about 8 a.m. and wrapping up around 5 or 6 p.m. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy areas with roadways seeing less accumulation.

The foothills and areas from Grande Cache southeast to Red Deer and Coronation could get between five and 15 cm.

The mountain parks will see the snow start tonight and should receive 15 to 25 cm starting tonight and ending late Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Icefields Parkway as the heavy snow will be accompanied by gusty wind.

Driving conditions south and west of Edmonton will be poor through much of the day with blowing and accumulating snow as well as slick roads.

Behind Friday’s blast of snow, temperatures will likely remain below zero through the weekend. Daytime highs will be closer to mid-November averages for the Edmonton area with the mercury topping out a degree or three below freezing.