First-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton apartment death

One person is in custody in connection with a killing in west Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

Keyannah Rose Redbear, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Winter Star Dion, 23.

Emergency crews were called to a weapons complaint at an apartment at 156 Street and 100 Avenue around 5 a.m.

Dion was found at the suite with serious, life-threatening injuries.

She died on scene, despite attempts by paramedics to save her.

A Thursday autopsy found Dion died of gunshot wounds.

Police say Dion and Redbear knew each other.