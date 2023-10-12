Edmonton

    • First-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton apartment death

    Police investigating a death at an apartment in west Edmonton on Oct. 11, 2023. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)

    One person is in custody in connection with a killing in west Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

    Keyannah Rose Redbear, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Winter Star Dion, 23.

    Emergency crews were called to a weapons complaint at an apartment at 156 Street and 100 Avenue around 5 a.m.

    Dion was found at the suite with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    She died on scene, despite attempts by paramedics to save her.

    A Thursday autopsy found Dion died of gunshot wounds.

    Police say Dion and Redbear knew each other. 

