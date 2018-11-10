

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





RCMP provided an update Saturday morning surrounding the investigation into the explosions that rocked the Strathcona County Community Centre Tuesday night.

Mounties now say that of the two explosions that occurred on the lower level of the Community Centre parkade, only the first one was deliberate.

That initial explosion damaged multiple vehicles nearby, and as a result the gas tank of one of the vehicles caught fire and caused a second explosion.

Following the first explosion, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky, returned to his vehicle and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died in hospital.

Inside the suspect’s vehicle, multiple firearms were seized. No additional explosives were found at the scene.

Police have seized several items and a forensic examination that is expected to take place this month should determine what type of explosives were used.

For the past three days, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit and Special Tactical Operations searched the buildings and surrounding area for additional threats to public safety. None were identified.

At this time, no specific motives have been found and RCMP say the act appears to have been carried out by Kosolowsky alone.

The parkade has since been turned over to Strathcona County. Police remain on scene providing assistance with security.

The mayor is expected to provide another update to media on Saturday afternoon.