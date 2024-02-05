EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • First Nation demands apology from Edmonton police for ceremony snub

    Then-Papaschase First Nation Chief Calvin Bruneau and an Edmonton Police Service officer at the unveiling of the Pileated Woodpecker mural at the EPS Diversion & Desistance Branch on June 21, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Then-Papaschase First Nation Chief Calvin Bruneau and an Edmonton Police Service officer at the unveiling of the Pileated Woodpecker mural at the EPS Diversion & Desistance Branch on June 21, 2023. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    Papaschase First Nation is calling on the Edmonton Police Service to apologize for inviting a former chief to a ceremony whose identity is being questioned.

    Last summer on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Edmonton police unveiled a mural of the Pileated Woodpecker in honour of Papaschase First Nation with then-Chief Calvin Bruneau.

    Current Chief Darlene Misik says Bruneau is not a verified descendent of the Papaschase Indian Band and refuses to get DNA testing.

    Misik says a genealogist report filed in Court of King's Bench was delivered to the EPS two years ago, and says she and other direct descendants were not invited to the ceremony.

    "That respect is essential to having a relationship with us because we are from that nation, we are from that band and when we see this kind of thing happening in the face of our complaints, it says we don't matter," Misik told CTV News Edmonton.

    A south Edmonton gas station was reopened in 2020 to celebrate Papaschase First Nation.

    The chief says the money Bruneau used for the gas station was purchased under false pretenses.

    EPS says it's declining comment at this time.

    CTV News Edmonton reached out to Bruneau but has not heard back from him. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News