    • First Nations Bank of Canada expands into Ermineskin Cree Nation

    The grand opening of the First Nations Bank of Canada at Ermineskin Cree Nation on Aug. 7, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) The grand opening of the First Nations Bank of Canada at Ermineskin Cree Nation on Aug. 7, 2024. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    The First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) has expanded – adding a new branch in Ermineskin Cree Nation.

    It's the second FNBC to open in Alberta and will offer all of the same services you'd find at one of the other big banks.

    "For a community that hasn't necessarily had that access for all of its community members before, that's really important," said Bill Lomax, First Nations Bank of Canada president & CEO.

    "We also serve people of all different income levels and businesses and we think because we are part of the community that we understand what’s going on a little bit better," he said.

    The branch will service four First Nations Bands that are part of Maskwacis, an area FNBC said has economic growth potential and an increasing need for commercial banking services.

    Lomax said while FNBC is a for-profit enterprise there are things that set it apart from a traditional bank.

    "You came in today and you probably smelled the buffalo grass also known as sage. You’re probably not seeing that happening in any other bank," he said.

    He said all five employees at the branch are Indigenous and two live in the community.

    The FNBC now has 20 full branches or banking outlets across Canada.

