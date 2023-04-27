First Nations to help plan 218-kilometre gravel road connecting Peace Country and Fort McMurray
Three First Nations have signed an agreement to help the provincial government plan a new road across northern Alberta.
The proposed project would extend Highway 686 by 218 kilometers to connect Peerless Lake to Fort McMurray.
The road would also create a more direct route between the Wood Buffalo region in the east and larger communities like Peace River and Grande Prairie to the west.
Currently, drivers have to travel south, through Athabasca, because there is no direct highway.
“This is an important day for the north. For too long, northeastern and northwestern Alberta have experienced similar problems and issues without being able to help each other move forward, together," said Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean.
"With this historic agreement, we are beginning to connect and unite Alberta’s north."
Loon River First Nation, Bigstone Cree Nation and Peerless Trout First Nation have all signed a framework to establish a planning committee with the government.
“The members of Peerless Trout First Nation want to ensure that the lands, wildlife and pristine waters of our territory remain protected, and they also want to see our Nation building up a thriving local economy and a more prosperous future," Chief Gilbert Okemow said.
"This announcement empowers our Nation on both fronts – with a seat at a table to ensure that our environment is protected while ensuring that our Nation can capture all the benefits of a major new economic corridor.”
The government is promising "extensive consultation" and an environmental assessment prior to construction.
The existing 62 kilometres of Highway 686 will also be paved.
There is still no total budget or completion date for the project, but the government said the road would take at least five years to build after consultations and approvals are complete.
Peerless Lake is located roughly 480 kilometres north of Edmonton.
