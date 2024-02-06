EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • First responders, hockey coaches to face off this weekend in memory of the Fallen Four

    Fallen Four Memorial in Mayerthorpe, Alberta. Fallen Four Memorial in Mayerthorpe, Alberta.
    Share

    Community members and first responders will come together later this week to honour four Mounties killed near Mayerthorpe, Alta. almost two decades ago.

    The first Fallen Four Memorial Hockey Game will be played on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at the Dick Granley Arena in Mayerthorpe.

    Members of the Mayerthorpe, Evansburg and Whitecourt RCMP, along with members of the Lac Ste Anne and Mayerthorpe fire departments, will take on Mayerthorpe minor hockey coaches in the game, which is free to attend.

    Community members are asked to bring a donation for the local food bank.

    There will also be a 50/50 draw and raffles to fundraise for the Mayerthorpe Minor Hockey Association.

    The game is being played in honour of RCMP constables Anthony Gordon, Leo Johnston, Brock Myrol and Peter Schiemann who were killed by James Roszko on March 3, 2005, on his property near Mayerthorpe.

    The officers are now known as the Fallen Four.

    Mounties hope to make the game an annual event. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News