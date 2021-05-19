EDMONTON -- Fans were at the edge of their seat at the playoff opener against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on May 19.

Hopeful millionaires watched as the 50/50 draw closed at $4.1 million. The winning ticket had not been claimed, as of Thursday morning.

Drum roll, please... ������



Winning ticket �� A-101569382

Winner's prize �� $2,058,340



If you have the winning EOCF online 50/50 ticket, contact 5050@edmontonoilers.com & include your purchase email & photo ID by 4pm MT on May 25 to claim your prize! pic.twitter.com/ycRKKIvTwl — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) May 20, 2021

The Edmonton Oilers Foundation will reinvest the proceeds in the community. The first two Stanley Cup playoff draws will benefit organizations supporting frontline workers.

Tickets are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on game days.

Game 2 starts Friday at 7 p.m. MST.