First Stanley Cup playoff game, Oilers 50/50 jackpot climbs to $4.1M
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 2:48PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, May 20, 2021 11:09AM MDT
EDMONTON -- Fans were at the edge of their seat at the playoff opener against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on May 19.
Hopeful millionaires watched as the 50/50 draw closed at $4.1 million. The winning ticket had not been claimed, as of Thursday morning.
The Edmonton Oilers Foundation will reinvest the proceeds in the community. The first two Stanley Cup playoff draws will benefit organizations supporting frontline workers.
Tickets are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on game days.
Game 2 starts Friday at 7 p.m. MST.
