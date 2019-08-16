After years of having their graves being unknowingly walked over, over a dozen fallen veterans are being recognized at an Edson cemetery.

Thirteen new headstones were recently installed at previously unmarked grave sites at Glenwood Cemetery.

The installation was made possible by the Last Post Fund’s Unmarked Grave Program.

“Many of these veterans were single, and had no family or funds at the time of death. One man has been unmarked for 98 years,” wrote Bobbi Foulds with the Edson Legion.

Foulds said nine more stones have been applied for and many more unmarked graves are being researched.

“This is a huge start on what has been a long uncorrected mistake,” said Foulds. “No longer will the grass be mowed above while they are unrecognized below. Now, their stories and names will live on.”

A ceremony commemorating the veterans is set to take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Edson’s Glenwood Cemetery.