A day after a tearful vigil in Humboldt, Albertans were still joining countless Canadians mourning the fifteen lives lost in a bus crash in Saskatchewan Friday.

Premier Rachel Notley started a cabinet meeting Monday morning by speaking about the tragedy.

“I know families in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and across Canada are reeling from this horrific event,” Notley said.

The premier said the flags at the legislature had been placed at half-mast.

The meeting came a day after a vigil in Humboldt to remember those killed in the collision – a number of political figures attended the vigil, including deputy premier Sarah Hoffman, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

On Monday, Parkland School Division – two of the deceased players attended schools in the district – said flags outside of all division schools would be placed at half-mast “for the fallen fifteen.”

Parker Tobin, 18, grew up in Stony Plain and attended Forest Green School, Stony Plain Central School, and graduated in 2017 from Memorial Composite High School – he attended class there for parts of the year, as he pursued hockey.

On Monday, Tobin was confirmed by the Saskatchewan Justice Ministry as deceased in the crash, he had been misidentified as teammate Xavier Labelle until Sunday night.

The school division said 21-year-old Connor Lukan was from Slave Lake, but went to Spruce Grove Composite High School while he played for the Spruce Grove Saints.

In addition, the school division said a number of schools had decided to participate in a country-wide movement to wear a jersey to school on Thursday, April 12. Officials said staff and students are encouraged to wear a hockey jersey to school on that day.

Over the weekend, the prime minister and a number of NHL greats visited the players in hospital in Saskatoon.

Oilers head coach Todd McLellan spent a day with survivors and families over the weekend, and talked about his experience Monday.

“The day was full of emotions, from every possible range, from pure mourning to actually some joy,” McLellan said.

“It’s amazing how much emotion takes out of an individual. I felt tired last night, and just looking at the families and what they’re going through, they’re going to need some help.”

#PutYourStickOut

A number of residents of the Edmonton-area participated in makeshift tribute to the players killed in the crash, but leaving hockey sticks out.

Photos of hockey sticks left on porches were posted on social media with the hashtag #PutYourStickOut.

The City of Edmonton also participated in the tribute.

Tributes showed up online from as far away as Houston, Texas.

Alberta Health Services has set up a website for those needing support in the wake of the Humboldt tragedy.

On Monday, Tobin’s former team during the 2016-17 season, the Drayton Valley Thunder, issued a statement at the news of his passing.

“Parker was one of our Thunder family and our community. He will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.”

The team has planned a candlelight vigil at the Drayton Valley Omniplex for Tuesday, April 10, at 7 p.m.