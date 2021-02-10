EDMONTON -- Canadian discount carrier Flair Airlines has announced it will offer flights to new destinations out of the Edmonton International Airport.

According to a news release, the new destinations are:

Kitchener Waterloo

Ottawa

Kelowna

Prince George

Abbotsford

Victoria

Flair Airlines will also increase its number of flights from Edmonton to Vancouver and Toronto.

The added flights are expected to start taking off this spring and summer.

The low-cost airline recently announced it was adding 13 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft to its fleet, as the plane returns to service worldwide following a nearly two-year grounding.