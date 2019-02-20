Discount airline Flair has upset some customers by cancelling several American flights starting next month without giving notice to flyers.

Customers have taken to social media to complain about cancelled flights to Palm Springs, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz.

Flair Airlines first responded on Twitter saying operational reasons resulted in “unforeseen schedule changes” and that affected passengers would be refunded.

The company later told CTV News some service would be suspended starting Feb. 28 and that passengers were currently being contacted.

"We entered an agreement with a third party airline to provide services to some U.S. destinations to allow our people the time to train and prepare for the addition of our new aircraft type, the Boeing 737-800NG. That agreement was challenged by several external factors and disappointing load factors did not deliver the results we had expected," wrote a company spokesperson.

All flights to Miami, St. Pete-Clearwater, Fla., and Palm Springs have been suspended.

Flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix-Mesa will continue to be offered from Edmonton and Winnipeg with a reduction in service. Flights to Orlando will only be offered from Winnipeg in the future.

On Feb. 13, the company announced a visual rebrand to mark its expansion: since opening, Flair’s staff has grown by 20 per cent to 300 employees, it has moved into the Edmonton International Airport, and introduced new international routes and fleet aircraft.

“Our fares are as much about competing with the great Canadian couch as with the ‘big two’ and the new look we are about to introduce will make us even harder to ignore,” the announcement read.