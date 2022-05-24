Flames still searching for a way to slow down Oilers
Trailing 2-1 in a playoff series is not uncharted territory for the Calgary Flames. They were in this exact situation in their opening-round set with the Dallas Stars before winning three of four games to advance.
However, as the Flames prepare for Game 4 of their Western Conference second-round clash at the Edmonton Oilers, they are up against a team that has been dominating play for much of the past two games. On Sunday, the Oilers rode four second-period goals to a 4-1 victory.
History will show Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick and Leon Draisaitl set a league record with four assists during that period, but unquestionably the player leading the way is Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, and the onus is on the Flames to find a way to stop him.
"They've got one player that plays half the game and is playing some great hockey right now," Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk said. "We've got to find a way to stop that. When we get in their zone, we've got to hold pucks, nothing blind, and get shots to the goalie. That's where they can have some trouble, with rebounds and loose coverage with that."
The Flames claimed the Pacific Division crown in the regular season by being a dominant five-on-five team, using all four lines. Against the Oilers, they have been guilty of taking far too many penalties, which has helped Edmonton's top trio gain momentum.
"They're a tight team and they check well in the neutral zone, but we can still move (the puck) a little bit faster and we've got to find ways to ... get in on the forecheck," defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. "Once we get into their zone, we're fine."
The Oilers, who finished second in the division, are playing a strong team game, but McDavid's exploits are filled with superlatives.
McDavid, who has amassed 23 points in 10 playoff games, is the first player in NHL history to record nine multi-point games in the first 10 games of a playoff run. Only Wayne Gretzky (29 in 1983, 25 in 1985) and Mario Lemieux (25 in 1992) ever scored more points in the first 10 games of a postseason.
"He's been on fire in the playoffs," Kane said. "He's taking his game to the next level. ... He's physical. He's involved. He's winning puck battles along the wall, both in the defensive zone and in the offensive zone. He's a dominant force out there."
McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane have combined for 55 points in 10 games, numbers reminiscent of the Gretzky-led Oilers teams of the 1980s.
As quick as he is to praise McDavid and crew for their offensive abilities, though, coach Jay Woodcroft is just as fast to note their defensive play, especially in this series.
"That line, I think Connor and Leon both finished plus-4," Woodcroft said. "When our best players are leading the way defensively and setting the tone for what's expected for the full 200 feet of the rink, I think it makes us a better team."
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal on his journey to Canada's highest court
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
Workers digging through rubble found 200 bodies in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, another grim discovery in the ruined port city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
EXCLUSIVE | Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal on his journey to Canada's highest court
Justice Mahmud Jamal sat down with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina for an exclusive interview ahead of the one-year anniversary of his appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada. Jamal is the first person of colour to sit on the highest court in the country, bringing it closer to reflecting the diversity of Canada.
Death toll from Saturday's storm hits 10 across Ontario and Quebec
As the death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday reached 10 on Monday, some of the hardest-hit communities were still working to take stock of the damage.
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
Conservative party ends its investigation into complaint about a racist email
The Conservative Party of Canada says its ended its investigation into a racist email sent to leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign team after the party member purportedly behind it resigned their membership.
Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke 'not one-off,' says trade minister
The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok over the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian study finds link between air pollution and severity of COVID-19 infection
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed
Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow's vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.
China's bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation
China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19.
Calgary
-
Doug Schweitzer will not run to be UCP leader or seek re-election
Alberta cabinet minister Doug Schweitzer announced Monday evening he would not seek the United Conservative Party's top job or run for re-election.
-
Flames still searching for a way to slow down Oilers
Trailing 2-1 in a playoff series is not uncharted territory for the Calgary Flames. They were in this exact situation in their opening-round set with the Dallas Stars before winning three of four games to advance.
-
Calgary Muslim group rallies members to make life-saving, first time blood donations
A group of first time blood donors in Calgary helped fill a vital need on Victoria Day, highlighting the ongoing demand for a diverse range of blood products.
Saskatoon
-
Man charged with murder in May 19 homicide, Saskatoon police say
Saskatoon police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to the May 19 homicide of 29-year-old Brandon Baxandall.
-
'We're going to run the damn ball': Roughriders keen to focus on ground game this season
A healthy competition has been brewing at Saskatchewan Roughriders training camp over the weekend.
-
Death toll from Saturday's storm hits 10 across Ontario and Quebec
As the death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday reached 10 on Monday, some of the hardest-hit communities were still working to take stock of the damage.
Regina
-
New CBA rejected by CFL players: TSN report
A new collective bargaining agreement between the Canadian Football League (CFL) and Canadian Football League Players Association (CFLPA) has been turned down by the players, according to a TSN report.
-
Questions surround future by-election for Saskatoon Meeswasin
The seat currently held by the Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili will be up for grabs within six months of his resignation.
-
Canadian study finds link between air pollution and severity of COVID-19 infection
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
Atlantic
-
Mask mandate drops in Nova Scotia public schools Tuesday
When students in Nova Scotia return to school on Tuesday after the Victoria Day long weekend, wearing masks will be optional.
-
Man, 19, dies following single-vehicle crash in Shediac Cape, N.B.
A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Shediac Cape, N.B.
-
2 adults, 1 child rescued from rising Bay of Fundy tides in New Brunswick
Three people were rescued after being stranded on the Maces Bay ledges in New Brunswick on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Crews work to restore power to more than 150K people after deadly Ontario storm
Crews continue to slowly restore power to areas of Ontario severely damaged by a deadly storm that tore through the province over the weekend.
-
19 charged, including 10 minors, after violent night at Toronto beach
Police say they've made 19 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto's Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battles involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
-
Hedley frontman's sex assault trial set to resume in Toronto today
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to resume in Toronto today.
Montreal
-
Some Quebecers will likely wait weeks before severely damaged power lines are fixed
After this weekend's fierce storm, some Quebecers are being told to hunker down and get ready to live on generators, or without power, for several weeks.
-
Hydro-Quebec still working to restore power after intense weekend storm
Hydro-Quebec is still working to restore power to many homes following last weekend's storm that left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
-
Laval police investigating death of young man after attempted home invasion
The body of a man in his early 20s was found after what police believe to be an attempted home invasion.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa storm cleanup
Tens of thousands of people across the Ottawa region are still without power Tuesday morning as hydro crews continue repair work following Saturday's massive storm.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Emergency reception centres open Tuesday, but many city services closed
The city of Ottawa will have several emergency reception centres open again Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for residents affected by the storm.
-
Spoiled food: City of Ottawa setting up disposal bins, financial help
The city of Ottawa says residents who have lost food because of the ongoing power outages in the city can apply for some financial assistance.
Kitchener
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
St. Mary's High School in Kitchener closed due to power outage
The largest high school in Kitchener has been closed Tuesday due to a power outage.
-
'We want to give her her name back': OPP plea for information in death of young girl found in the Grand River
Ontario provincial police are asking for the public’s help, as they continue to investigate the death of a young girl whose body was found in the Grand River in Dunnville.
Northern Ontario
-
19 charged, including 10 minors, after violent night at Toronto beach
Police say they've made 19 arrests and seven officers were injured after a violent night at Toronto's Woodbine Beach that saw two people shot, one person stabbed, two others robbed at gunpoint and running street battles involving fireworks through Sunday evening.
-
Hydro Ottawa 'crushed' by storm: Another 2 to 4 days to restore power
The President and CEO of Hydro Ottawa says the local distribution network was 'crushed' by Saturday's storm and some people could be without power through the rest of the week.
-
Trudeau faces chants, pounding drums as he walks through crowd at Kamloops memorial
The prime minister made comments following a memorial gathering in Kamloops to mark one year since the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation announced the remains of up to 215 children were detected at a former school site.
Winnipeg
-
'A light of hope': first of three flights bringing Ukrainians lands in Winnipeg
Kseniia Zinenko stepped outside of the Winnipeg airport Monday evening after a nine-hour flight from Poland to Manitoba's capital city.
-
Manitoba man charged with manslaughter following deadly hotel assault
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a 30-year-old man with manslaughter following a fatal assault at a Thompson, Man., hotel.
-
Traffic delays expected with construction along Perimeter this week: province
The province is asking for people to be "patient and cautious" as construction is set to take over a portion of the Perimeter Highway this week.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau to talk Invictus Games in Vancouver after unmarked graves ceremony in Kamloops
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Metro Vancouver today where he is expected to discuss housing and food bank issues.
-
'I've never seen this:' Vancouver charity seeing unprecedented waitlist amid sky-high gas, food prices
A Vancouver non-profit that delivers food to people with AIDS has a 50-person waitlist, a situation the executive director says is keeping her up at night.
-
'Too many children did not make it home': Anniversary of discovery at Canada's largest residential school
It's been a year since the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school – an announcement that for many Indigenous survivors was confirmation of what they already knew.
Vancouver Island
-
Port Hardy residents warned after man encounters 'aggressive black bear' in town
The BC Conservation Officer Service is warning residents of Port Hardy to "take precautions" after a man had an encounter with "an aggressive black bear" in the district on Friday.
-
Shameful and racist: Trudeau on the Komagata Maru incident
Calling it racist and shameful, the prime minister issued a statement Monday on the anniversary of one of Canada's darker historical chapters.
-
Police seek Parksville bank robbery suspect with tattoo on right thumb
Mounties on the Mid-Island are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Parksville last week.