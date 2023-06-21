Flash floods prompt evacuations northwest of Edmonton

Areas northwest of Edmonton were evacuated late Wednesday afternoon due to flash floods.

Woodlands County issued an evacuation order for the Township Road 620A area along the Athabasca River, just east of Fort Assiniboine at 5:05 p.m.

"Rising waters on the Athabasca River are causing overland flooding and will wash out roads," the Alberta Emergency Alert read. "Peak flows are expected in Fort Assiniboine tonight and will remain high through Thursday."

A reception centre is set up at Woodlands County's Fort Assiniboine Office until 9 p.m., the alert read.

About 10 minutes later, the county issued an evacuation order for the Flats Road area along the Athabasca River near Whitecourt.

"Rising waters are causing overland flooding and washing out roads. River flows are expected to peak late this evening at the earliest and remain high until at least Friday," that alert said.

This reception centre is at Woodlands County Office in Whitecourt.

Residents are asked to leave with pets, important documents and medication.

People are asked not to bypass barricades or drive through flooded areas, and to travel with extreme caution.