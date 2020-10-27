EDMONTON -- Emergency crews were called to Anthony Henday Drive just south of Lessard Road on Tuesday after a truck was hit by a loose tire.

The truck’s roof was crushed when a dual wheel from another vehicle crashed through the windshield just after 10 a.m.

The tire is an 11R 22.5.

Police are investigating and are asking for the owner of the tire and vehicle involved to come forward.

According to police, the driver of the truck pulled over to call for help and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound traffic in the area was impacted.