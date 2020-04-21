EDMONTON -- Two summer music festivals have officially been cancelled for 2020.

Organizers of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and BOMFEST by Boodang Music Canada both said the decision was necessary given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision and one that was made with careful consideration of all the relevant facts, and is in line with the legal requirements set forth by municipal provincial and federal governments,” a statement by BOMFEST reads.

“While the cancellation of BOMFEST 2020 is gut-wrenching, we had no other choice, and it is the best way to keep our artists and fans safe.”

The organizations also encouraged their fans to make similar commitments to respecting public health orders.

“Our focus will turn to the community and the search for areas where we can help. We are very fortunate to live in a uniquely vibrant city and a country with excellent health care. Thank you, Edmonton,” wrote the Edmonton Folk Music Festival Society.

“You are good neighbours on the hill, and now you have a chance to be a ‘good neighbour’ all year and to bring that folk festival spirit to your community, your family and your friends. Until we return, keep listening to great music.”

BOMFEST refunds will be given automatically if tickets were purchased through Showpass, or by contacting a promoter.

Folk Fest had not yet started selling tickets, and will not release the planned 2020 lineup.