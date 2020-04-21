EDMONTON -- Two summer music festivals have officially been cancelled for 2020.

Organizers of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and BOMFEST by Boodang Music Canada both said the decision was necessary given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a difficult decision and one that was made with careful consideration of all the relevant facts, and is in line with the legal requirements set forth by municipal provincial and federal governments,” a statement by BOMFEST reads.

“While the cancellation of BOMFEST 2020 is gut-wrenching, we had no other choice, and it is the best way to keep our artists and fans safe.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To our beloved and loyal fans, For the past two decades, we have had the pleasure of hosting some of the most memorable electronic music events in Western Canada. Unique décor, jaw dropping stage designs,  along with major improvements based on your feedback would make the 2020 edition of BOMFest our most memorable festival yet. Countless talented individuals have put in months of preparation in order to bring you the best possible festival experience. This effort was driven by our passion for music, and for providing you with amazing memories you could share with your friends and the artists you love. Sadly, it is with heartbreak and profound regret that we announce the cancellation of BOMFest 2020 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. Please know, this was a difficult decision and one that was made with careful consideration of all the relevant facts, and is in line with the legal requirements set forth by municipal, provincial and federal governments. These facts also include the guidelines, recommendations, and policies regarding events such as ours during this unimaginably tragic pandemic. It is with the safety of our valued fans, the talented artists showcased at our festival and the many gifted individuals that make this event possible that we have made the difficult decision to cancel. Like you, we want to be part of the solution to ending this pandemic, and the shared efforts of keeping ourselves and those we love safe. While the cancellation of BOMFest 2020 is gut-wrenching, we had no other choice, and it is the best way to keep our artists and fans safe. We will come back from this challenge more resilient, and even more determined to provide our fans with a safe and memorable experience. During these exceptional times, we must support one another, and those that are working so very hard to save lives. We recognize that this is a huge disappointment for our fans and that you have been looking forward to attending this event for some time. We share in your disappointment and know that together we can step up during this challenging time. We also recognize that you may have questions about your festival purchases. To that end, please know the foll

The organizations also encouraged their fans to make similar commitments to respecting public health orders.

“Our focus will turn to the community and the search for areas where we can help. We are very fortunate to live in a uniquely vibrant city and a country with excellent health care. Thank you, Edmonton,” wrote the Edmonton Folk Music Festival Society. 

“You are good neighbours on the hill, and now you have a chance to be a ‘good neighbour’ all year and to bring that folk festival spirit to your community, your family and your friends. Until we return, keep listening to great music.”

BOMFEST refunds will be given automatically if tickets were purchased through Showpass, or by contacting a promoter.

Folk Fest had not yet started selling tickets, and will not release the planned 2020 lineup.