EDMONTON -- Several local food trucks held a pop-up drive-thru at the Southgate Mall parking lot on Saturday.

Customers were able to order food from vendors without having to leave their vehicles.

Businesses are taking precautions to make sure physical distancing is maintained, and they say the idea has proved popular.

"It's a different concept, but I see benefit in it, so I hope it becomes a little more normal," said Kara Feneske of Drift Food Truck.

“The turnout has been very awesome so far, we saw it happening in Calgary so we thought it looked very awesome and positive, and we wanted to mirror that a little bit to give ourselves and other trucks an opportunity as well."

The food trucks will remain open until 8 p.m. on Saturday.