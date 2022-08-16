'For Christ sake, they should slow down': Highway worker in critical condition after crash

A highway maintenance worker was taken to hospital after a crash on Monday evening.

The 62-year-old man, who is a contract employee, was in the middle of the road cleaning up debris at Highway 16A near Highway 60 in Parkland County when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was injured severely and taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, according to RCMP, and investigators are still determining whether charges should be laid.

The man was an employee of EMCON, a company that contracts highway maintenance workers in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

The company’s president spoke to CTV News Edmonton about the crash on Tuesday.

Frank Rizzado says the worker was removing wooden debris from the middle of the highway at the time of the crash.

“Here we have one of our employees trying to make it safer for the travelling public, and they get impacted and injured by one of the members on the road.”

He told CTV News the man suffered broken knees and hips, injuries to internal organs, and a concussion. He remains in critical condition.

He has a message for drivers.

“We want to get out there to the travelling public that for Christ sake, they should slow down,” he said, visibly upset.

“Maybe what we should have done is left the wood on the highway and someone could have been killed. He went out to remove it to make it safer, and he got struck.”

Rizzado says all of EMCON’s trucks are equipped with amber flashing lights.

Operational Health and Safety is investigating.