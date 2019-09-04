In a few weeks, Travis Toomey will realize his lifelong dream of making his National Hockey League debut, although he'll do it wearing referee stripes instead of a team's sweater.

Toomey, 29, played four seasons for the University of Alberta Golden Bears between 2011 and 2015. He's also a veteran of six Western Hockey League seasons where he garnered plenty of experience with officials, racking up 451 penalty minutes in 269 games for the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds.

"I mean, I was no stranger to the penalty box," said Toomey. "Now in a scrum I go from being an agitator to a peace maker."

Last month, Toomey signed an 80-game contract with the NHL and American Hockey League to work as a linesman.

"I'm sure there might be a moment of [being] a little bit awestruck but once the puck drops, hockey is hockey."

He says his on-ice experience can help him relate to players and make him a better official.

"I understand the emotions that maybe a player is going through, in front of the net battles or after the whistle when there is an extra shot," he said.

"I think that's helped my communication a lot."

More than nerves, Toomey is worried about his skating and keeping up with the speed of NHL players.

"It will be fun to get on the ice with a Connor McDavid and just see how fast he really is."

He may get a chance to do that in his NHL debut. Toomey is slated to take to the ice as a NHL official for the first time on Sept. 16 in Edmonton for the Oilers pre-season opener against the Winnipeg Jets.

With files from Adam Cook