EDMONTON -- Starting July, Edmonton’s streetcars will be operating again.

The Edmonton Radial Railway Society announced the closure of streetcars in 2020 due to health restrictions.

The Fort Edmonton Park line will run throughout the park starting July 1. Streetcars will operate Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fare to ride the streetcar is included in the park admission pass.

The High Level Bridge line will run from Friday through Monday starting July 10. The streetcars will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. On Saturdays the cars will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

The fares to ride the High Level street car are:

• Age 6 and over: $7 (round-trip) or $4 (one-way)

• Age 5 and under (non-groups) Free with an adult family member

• Age 5 and under (groups) $7 (round-trip) or $4 (one-way)

• Family: $25 (round-trip) - Up to two adults and children 17 and younger, to a maximum of five people

Tickets can be purchased from the conductor or through on-site ticket sellers.