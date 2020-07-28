EDMONTON -- The High Level Bridge Streetcar will not be running at all in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, according to the Edmonton Radial Railway Society (ERRS).

The start of the streetcar’s season was delayed back in May as a result of health restrictions.

“After a lengthy discussion amongst our board members we were unable to reach a consensus if operating would be an acceptable level of risk to our volunteers especially with recent spikes in cases in the Edmonton region,” said Dustin Creviston, vice-president of the ERRS, in statement.

Creviston also said they would continue monitoring the pandemic situation.

The streetcar’s track extension to Whyte Avenue is still happening. Creviston hopes that the streetcar will be able to operate again in 2021.