Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo UCP candidate won't run in election due to legal matters

FORT MCMURRAY -

A United Conservative Party candidate in northern Alberta will no longer run in the election this spring.

Zulkifl Mujahid won the nomination in Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo in December 2022.

The party says in a statement that Mujahid has been named in legal matters that arose after the nomination process but that will be ongoing during the writ period, which is expected to begin May 1.

It hasn't provided any details about those legal matters.

The party says a new candidate will be appointed following consultations with local riding officials.

It adds that the provincial board has given the leader the authority to fill any vacancy that arises between now and the general election set for May 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2023.