An early morning fire in an abandoned building has closed Fort Road to traffic at 129 Street.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, eight crews – 32 firefighters – were on scene.

"Our first crews arrived around 4:40," said District Chief Tim Famulak. "There was really heavy smoke showing from the rear. They were unable to get in very far before command pulled them out because the roof had been breached."

No side buildings have been damaged and no one is currently being evacuated from the area.

The abandoned building was reportedly a former deli, which closed in 2008.

This is a developing news story. More details will be provided as they become available.