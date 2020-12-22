Advertisement
Fort Sask. hospital to close labour, delivery unit to grow capacity for COVID-19 patients
Published Tuesday, December 22, 2020 5:33PM MST
File. (Alberta Health Services)
EDMONTON -- The delivery and labour units at the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital will be closing to make more room for COVID-19 patients, Alberta Health Services said.
Pregnant women who were supposed to give birth at that hospital are being asked to plan to deliver their baby at the Sturgeon Community Hospital instead.
The units will close on Dec. 28.
The emergency department will remain open.