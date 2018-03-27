Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP seek public help to recover stolen vehicle
RCMP said this man was involved in stealing a 2015 Ford Escape in Fort Saskatchewan on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 3:04PM MDT
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to help them find a stolen vehicle stolen on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a carjacking of a white 2015 Ford Escape near the Tim Hortons on 88 Avenue at 4:28 a.m.
A woman offered two men a ride to a gas station after their vehicle allegedly broke down near Walmart, RCMP said.
The victim pulled over on 88 Avenue and escaped with minor injuries after she was threatened with a knife, police said.
Mounties said the two men may have fled to Edmonton in the Ford Escape with Alberta license plate EMV 843.
One of the thieves was wearing a grey coat, scarf and blue jeans, RCMP said.
Anyone with information about this carjacking is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.