Found a giant pumpkin head? Prop may be part of vandalized Halloween display, Edmonton man says

A stray two-foot large light-up pumpkin head and a pair of gargantuan skeleton arms may belong to a northeast Edmonton man whose Halloween display was recently vandalized.

The Holman family in the Homesteader neighbourhood goes big every year.

"We had 150 kids here last year and they were all excited to see our full setup and this year they don't get to. It's pretty disappointing," Kevin Holman told CTV News Edmonton Monday evening.

The previous night, the head and limbs of a 12-foot light-up skeleton statue in his front yard were stolen.

A 12-foot tall pumpkin skeleton ornament, worth $400, stands in Kevin Holman's front yard in Homesteader in October 2023. Holman says parts of the decoration were stolen the night of Oct. 15. (Credit: Kevin Holman)

"Honestly, I have no idea [why]," Holman said.

The body of the skeleton, left felled on his lawn, contains the power wiring. Without it, he's not sure what use the head and arms are to a thief or thieves.

"It just doesn't make sense."

Not only was the pumpkin skeleton an exciting $400 addition this year, the crime happening in his front yard feels personal.

"It sits right in front of my son's window. This is incredibly infuriating, but it's also like an invasion of privacy," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Kevin Holman talks to CTV News Edmonton on Oct. 16, 2023, after his Halloween display was vandalized. (CTV News Edmonton / Sean McClune)

He reported the theft. Edmonton Police Service said it is the first of the season, but offered tips for protecting against property theft.

Holman's doorbell camera did not record the theft, so there's little opportunity for recourse.

"Halloween is our favourite holiday. And now it's been ruined," he said.

"I'm going to put a little sign up saying, 'We're not decorating this year because someone destroyed it.'"

Police advise Edmontonians:

install lights near walkways and driveways, perhaps options that are motion activated, which can startle a potential thief;

hang "Beware of Dog" and "Home Security" signs; and work with their neighbours or get involved with the Edmonton Neighbourhood Watch Program Society.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune