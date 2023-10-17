Edmonton

    • Found a giant pumpkin head? Prop may be part of vandalized Halloween display, Edmonton man says

    A headless Halloween lawn ornament -- which stood 12 feet tall when it had a head -- lies in Kevin Holman's yard in northeast Edmonton on Oct. 16, 2023, after his display was vandalized. (CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune) A headless Halloween lawn ornament -- which stood 12 feet tall when it had a head -- lies in Kevin Holman's yard in northeast Edmonton on Oct. 16, 2023, after his display was vandalized. (CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune)

    A stray two-foot large light-up pumpkin head and a pair of gargantuan skeleton arms may belong to a northeast Edmonton man whose Halloween display was recently vandalized. 

    The Holman family in the Homesteader neighbourhood goes big every year. 

    "We had 150 kids here last year and they were all excited to see our full setup and this year they don't get to. It's pretty disappointing," Kevin Holman told CTV News Edmonton Monday evening. 

    The previous night, the head and limbs of a 12-foot light-up skeleton statue in his front yard were stolen. 

    A 12-foot tall pumpkin skeleton ornament, worth $400, stands in Kevin Holman's front yard in Homesteader in October 2023. Holman says parts of the decoration were stolen the night of Oct. 15. (Credit: Kevin Holman)

    "Honestly, I have no idea [why]," Holman said. 

    The body of the skeleton, left felled on his lawn, contains the power wiring. Without it, he's not sure what use the head and arms are to a thief or thieves. 

    "It just doesn't make sense."

    Not only was the pumpkin skeleton an exciting $400 addition this year, the crime happening in his front yard feels personal. 

    "It sits right in front of my son's window. This is incredibly infuriating, but it's also like an invasion of privacy," he told CTV News Edmonton. 

    Kevin Holman talks to CTV News Edmonton on Oct. 16, 2023, after his Halloween display was vandalized. (CTV News Edmonton / Sean McClune)

    He reported the theft. Edmonton Police Service said it is the first of the season, but offered tips for protecting against property theft. 

    Holman's doorbell camera did not record the theft, so there's little opportunity for recourse. 

    "Halloween is our favourite holiday. And now it's been ruined," he said. 

    "I'm going to put a little sign up saying, 'We're not decorating this year because someone destroyed it.'"

    Police advise Edmontonians: 

    • install lights near walkways and driveways, perhaps options that are motion activated, which can startle a potential thief;
    • hang "Beware of Dog" and "Home Security" signs; and work with their neighbours or get involved with the Edmonton Neighbourhood Watch Program Society.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News