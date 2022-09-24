Free dental services in St. Albert sends patients home with a smile

Patients lined up down the block early Saturday morning in St. Albert for the chance for free dental services.

Bright Dental in St. Albert hosted their 10th annual Free Dental Day, offering restorative dental treatments and full hygiene services – all for free.

"It's just about giving back to the community and helping people who don't have insurance, are in pain or otherwise don't have access to dental care," said Dr. Frank Neves, a dentist at Bright Dental.

Neves said primary health care includes the mouth and teeth, and the whole team of 27 was happy to be back offering care to those who might not be able to access it otherwise.

"It's nice for a change to have people want to come and see you and leave with a big smile."

The clinic wasn't able to offer the free day of services for the last two years, he said, because of pandemic restrictions, and around 50 people were lined up down the block when the office opened at 9 a.m. Saturday morning – with the first woman staking out a spot at 3:45 a.m.

Marcel Alucema and his son joined the line at 8:30 a.m. He said he came in for a toothache and found out Saturday that he needed a root canal, which he would be getting at no cost. It was shocking, he added, to hear about an event like this and see so much kindness from all the staff there donating their time.

"It's great that it's being done and I think hopefully this carries on to other things," Alucema said. "Just showing our community, our society, the goodness in our society is still there.

"It's reassuring actually."