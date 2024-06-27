EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Free drinking water will be available at many Edmonton festivals this summer

    Edmontonians will be able to access free, clean drinking water at more festivals this summer.

    Taps similar to ones already installed at many city parks will be installed at The Works Art and Design Festival, KDays, Edmonton Heritage Festival and the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival.

    The taps connect to potable water sources, like fire hydrants, allowing festival goers to fill their own water bottles.

    The program aims to reduce waste, as well as keeping people hydrated.

    This is the third year for the program, which debuted at KDays in 2022.

    Event organizers who are interested in offering free drinking water at their event are encouraged to contact Explore Edmonton. 

