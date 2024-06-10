Edmonton expands water bottle filling station program for summer 2024

The City of Edmonton's water bottle filling program is back for summer 2024 with additional filling stations.

Last summer there were 17 filling stations in operation, this summer there will be 27 stations throughout the city:

DOWNTOWN

Bissell Centre (96 Street and 105A Avenue)

CIBC Downtown (10102 Jasper Avenue)

City Hall (99 Street and 103A Avenue)

Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park (107 Street and 109 Avenue)

Immigration Hall (100 Street and 105A Avenue)

Kinistinâw Park (96 Street and 102 Avenue)

Lauderdale Park (109 Street and 129 Avenue)

McCauley (95 Street and 108 Avenue)

Wihkwentowin (121 Street and 102 Avenue)

NORTH AND NORTHEAST

Alberta Avenue (97 Street and 118 Avenue)

Belvedere (64 Street and Fort Road)

Beverly (34 Street and 118 Avenue)

Mosaic Centre (65 Street and 132 Avenue)

Niginan Housing Ventures (12340 Fort Road)

Norwood (95 Street and 111 Avenue)

Parkdale Plaza (82 Street and 118 Avenue )

Unity Square (119 Street and 104 Avenue)

Sheriff Robertson (82 Street and 112 Avenue)

NORTH WEST

Emily Murphy Park (11904 Emily Murphy Park Road NW)

Leger (2259 Towne Centre Boulevard NW)

Mill Creek Ravine (9555 84 Avenue)

Old Strathcona Farmers Market (104 Street and 83 Avenue)

West Ritchie (101 Street and 81 Avenue)

SOUTH

Millwoods Transit Station (66 Street and Hewes Way)

WEST

Butler Park (156 Street and Stony Plain Road NW)

Callingwood (177 Street and 69 Avenue NW)

West Edmonton Mall Interim Transit Centre (173 ST and 90 Avenue)

The filling stations are attached to fire hydrants, and many are located near public city washrooms.

"The expansion of the water bottle filling stations program is crucial in our efforts to safeguard our city's most vulnerable residents," Hani Quan, the city's director of affordable housing and homelessness said in a news release. "By enhancing the accessibility of safe, free potable drinking water, we are addressing a key need for those most at risk during extreme heat conditions."

Filling stations will be in operation until Sept. 30.

Water bottle filling stations can also be accessed at LRT and transit centres.

This is the fourth summer for the program, which launched in 2021 with five filling stations.

The city says in 2023, 567,000L of water was dispensed from the bottle filling stations.