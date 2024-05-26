EDMONTON
    • Free outdoor movies return to Churchill Square Tuesday

    Guests can be seen watching a film at the City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square in Churchill Square in this undated hand-out photo. (Photo: City of Edmonton) Guests can be seen watching a film at the City of Edmonton's Movies on the Square in Churchill Square in this undated hand-out photo. (Photo: City of Edmonton)
    Movies on the Square is returning to Sir Winston Churchill Square Tuesday.

    The free outdoor movie experience will bring Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to the square Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

    Before the movie, visitors can play Wii on the big screen starting at 5 p.m.

    Food and snacks will be available from on-site food trucks and the L'Espresso Cafe between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

    On June 5, Echo to Delta will screen, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will screen on June 12.

    A double-feature will run on June 19, with Kung Fu Panda at 6 p.m. and Kung Fu Panda 4 at 8:15 p.m.

    The events are weather permitting, so visitors are asked to call 311 or visit the Movies on the Square webpage for the most up-to-date information. 

