Free Pope mass tickets being resold for up to $200, organizers warn

Free tickets to Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium later this month are being resold for up to $200, event organizers warned on Friday.

The first block of tickets — approximately 16,000 — was made available on Wednesday.

The free tickets went within minutes, but "several" have popped up on online resale sites.

"It is sad and troubling that anyone would try to resell free tickets for an event with Pope Francis as part of his pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope," an official wrote in a release. "Members of the public should avoid any resale sites as tickets may not be legitimate."

The next block of tickets will become available online next Monday at 10:30 a.m. MT.

The mass is on July 26.

Pope Francis is in Edmonton on July 24-27, and in Quebec City and Iqaluit later that week.