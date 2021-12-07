Freezing rain could impact morning commute in Edmonton area, again

Brace for another round of freezing rain and wet snow in Edmonton and area overnight and/or early Wednesday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a "Special Weather Statement" regarding the risk of freezing rain. The areas most likely to get freezing rain are from Edmonton northwest toward Whitecourt.

However, all areas under that "statement" have at least the POTENTIAL for icing on surfaces either from wet snow or freezing rain.

Drivers should prepare for hazardous conditions on highways and city streets through the hours Wednesday.

For Edmonton, the precipitation will likely fall after midnight and before 10 a.m. It may take on several different phases throughout the early morning hours. At times, it'll be wet snow, mixed precipitation, or freezing rain.