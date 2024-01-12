Freezing temperatures cause dozens of delayed or cancelled flights, LRT issues

Cold weather is causing delays and cancellations for passengers coming and going from the Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, more than 24 incoming flights were listed as delayed on the airport's website, and 13 arriving flights had been cancelled.

Departures did not fare any better, with 11 flights listed as delayed and eight as cancelled.

"The flight impacts today at YEG are due to the extreme weather the region is experiencing," airport spokesperson Erin Isfeld wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

"As we are currently experiencing flight impacts due to weather, we encourage people to check their flight status before arriving at the airport and leave extra time to get to YEG. It’s also recommended passengers check in online and contact their airline if they have any questions about their flight."

Passengers on all of Edmonton's LRT lines also had to wait longer than normal on Friday as trains were delayed as a result of the cold weather.

"Due to the impacts of extreme cold weather, Capital/Metro Line trains are operating fewer trains. Riders may experience service delays. Please give yourself extra time to get to your destination," Edmonton Transit Service said in a social media post at 1 p.m. on Friday.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton on Thursday, ETS said blowing snow and cold temperatures had also caused issues with track switches on all three of Edmonton's LRT lines on Thursday.