A multi-million dollar investment in Alberta's arts and culture industry was announced at the Edmonton International Fringe Festival on Sunday.

Forty-seven organizations—including Edmonton's International Fringe Festival—across Alberta will receive a total of more than $4 million in federal funding, announced Edmonton-Centre MP Randy Boissonnault.

"I can tell you that your work, our work, puts 630,000 people to work every year. We are 3.5 per cent of Canada's GDP and that deserves a round of applause, because arts and culture in this country matter," he said.

The funding is meant to bolster the industry.

"It will absolutely help us grow with the growing demand with access for our festival and for the support and infrastructure it takes to produce an event like this," said Adam Mitchell, executive director of Fringe Theatre Adventures.

"Every year, our costs increase. This will make a big difference to us."

Fringe Theatre Adventures produces the Fringe Festival. The company will receive $75,000 through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund and $858,000 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival and a new arts space in St. Albert will also receive funding.

Ottawa pegged more than $50 million in Budget 2019 to support arts and culture events across Canada.