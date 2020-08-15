EDMONTON -- Normally at this time of year, the Fringe Festival would be in full swing in Old Strathcona. The annual event was cancelled this year because of the pandemic, but theatre lovers are still keeping the spirit alive.

One lucky Edmontonian won a private fringe show in her backyard.

Performer the Great Galanzo balanced juggled and entertained in front of a small crowd.

The contest was part of the Fringe That Never Was, an 11 day event which includes digital fringe shows, interviews and parties.