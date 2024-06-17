Frost Advisory for central and north-central Alberta

A chilly morning is on tap for most of central and north-central Alberta Tuesday.

With skies forecast to clear overnight, temperatures will drop near or slightly below zero in a number of spots.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Frost Advisory for areas from Athabasca south to Calgary and Edson east to Vegreville.

Not ALL of that area will see a frost, and most areas that DO slip below zero should not see a killing frost Tuesday morning. But, patchy frost (especially in low-lying areas) is likely.

The City of Edmonton is included in the advisory, but most neighbourhoods inside the Henday should stay above zero.

That said, if you have some prized plants, you may want to consider covering them up just to be on the safe side.